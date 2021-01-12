Cyberpunk 2077: with ideas for multiplayer GTA Online

The multiplayer of Cyberpunk 2077 should not arrive anytime soon, since CD Projekt Red is very busy currently working on fixing serious problems with the game. While the development team works to make this happen, DSOGaming’s dataminers have discovered some details about what to expect when Night City is finally ready for MP – spoiler: it will have references to GTA Online modes.

According to the portal, several references to Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer modes and features can be found in the game’s executable file. The code contains details of two modes that are also available in GTA Online: Stroke and a basic knockout.

The codes referring to the Coup seem to suggest that you will be able to play with various classes of characters and that players will be able to enter and exit the mode at any time they want. Check out some of the codes found by dataminers:

DSOGaming also says there is some evidence that multiplayer will feature P2P connections, rather than dedicated servers. As the site notes, this could be for internal testing only and the final game may well use a dedicated server format.