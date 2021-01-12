Cyberpunk 2077: with ideas for multiplayer GTA Online

The multiplayer of Cyberpunk 2077 should not arrive anytime soon, since CD Projekt Red is very busy currently working on fixing serious problems with the game. While the development team works to make this happen, DSOGaming’s dataminers have discovered some details about what to expect when Night City is finally ready for MP – spoiler: it will have references to GTA Online modes.
According to the portal, several references to Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer modes and features can be found in the game’s executable file. The code contains details of two modes that are also available in GTA Online: Stroke and a basic knockout.
The codes referring to the Coup seem to suggest that you will be able to play with various classes of characters and that players will be able to enter and exit the mode at any time they want. Check out some of the codes found by dataminers:
MP.Heist.DebugMessageNameChanged
MP.Heist.MessagePlayerReady
MP.Heist.SetPlayerCharacterClass (may imply that multiplayer is focused on a more restricted character class selection system) MP_PlayerReady
++% s joined the theft
-% s left the theft
Character.Cpo_Muppet_Solo
Character.Cpo_Muppet_Assassin
Character.Cpo_Muppet_Netrunner
Character.Cpo_Muppet_Techie
lobby
cpo_heist_started
Character.Cpo_Muppet_Default
Character.
Character.Cpo_Default_Player
DSOGaming also says there is some evidence that multiplayer will feature P2P connections, rather than dedicated servers. As the site notes, this could be for internal testing only and the final game may well use a dedicated server format.