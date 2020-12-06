Cyberpunk 2077 will take up more space than expected

There are only a couple of days left for one of the most anticipated games of the year to hit the market. After having changed its release date so many times and after eight years of waiting since its announcement, this game developed by CD Projekt goes on sale, however not in the way that many expected.

Although it is already known that Cyberpunk is a demanding game and that it requires minimum requirements to be able to play it, the computer memory is also something to take into account when we go to play it. To download it, we already need enough space on the computer and after that more, since later an update will have to be downloaded as confirmed by Twitter

For those curious Cyberpunk 2077 has a 43gb day one patch. pic.twitter.com/BKuWInTpJA — DreamcastGuy Is Reviewing Cyberpunk2077 (@DreamcastGuy) December 3, 2020

Although the game is not for sale yet, there are already several people who are enjoying it and showing small details of Cyberpunk 2077. One of them revealed that the game will need an update of nothing more and nothing less, 43.5 GB in size , a fairly large update considering other types of updates that we find in other games.

As if this information was not enough, Fabian Mario Dohla commented that this would not be the update that CD Projekt would have at launch. This game stands out mainly for its large size, so no one is surprised that during the first weeks it has updates of this style.

