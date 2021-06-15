Cyberpunk 2077 Will Return to PlayStation Store in June

Cyberpunk 2077: After nearly six months of PlayStation Network (PSN) disappearance, the game Cyberpunk 2077, from Polish developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) will return to PlayStation Store on June 21, the information was revealed by Stephen Totilo editor-in-chief of Kotaku.

Cyberpunk will be re-listed on the PSN store on June 21, CDPR says — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 15, 2021

Today (15), the game reappeared in the PlayStation Network search under the category “Just Announced” (“Recém Announced”, in Portuguese). Although the item could not be added to the shopping cart, it was possible to place it on the wish list for future purchase. However, a few minutes later, the product disappeared from the search again.

