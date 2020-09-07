We continue to obtain more and more information about Cyberpunk 2077, one of the games that the game world has been eagerly waiting for. CD Projekt Red officials made new statements and shares in various places, stating that the game is prepared strictly and that they are working to meet everyone’s expectations. According to what has now emerged, the new game will get more DLC from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Cyberpunk 2077 will receive more DLC than The Witcher 3!

The officials who participated in the question and answer event stated that the game will contain more additional packages than the previous productions. At the same time, the producer company announced last week that they will release The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021. In other words, at some point, the company has started to work for both games simultaneously.

Except for Cyberpunk 2077 DLCs, Wild Hunt additional packs announced to new consoles will come for the next generation. Let us remind you that these packages are Hearts Stone and Blood and Wine.

