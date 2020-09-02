Cyberpunk 2077 “will not take up 200GB when installed”

With the release of Cyberpunk 2077 approaching, CD Projekt RED looks at the game’s file size and how it won’t take up a ton of hard drive space.

Console fans running out of hard drive space can breathe a sigh of relief when they finally install Cyberpunk 2077. Although the game will be on a massive scale, global community leader Marcin Momot promises that the installation of the game will not take up 200 GB of space.

Momot, who teased on Twitter that he would be receiving more information on Cyberpunk 2077 soon, also indicated that the PC system requirements will also be released in the near future, giving fans plenty of time to prepare as the launch rolls out. of the game is coming up this fall.

Last month, the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account conducted a poll after the game’s last Night City Wire broadcast. The poll asked fans which life path they would most likely choose from the three announced at the event and present at the start of the game. While the results were close between Corporate, Street Kid, and Nomad, fans ultimately sided with the Street Kid, a lifestyle focused on Night City street life that deeply involves the criminal underworld.

While the @CyberpunkGame system requirements are not out yet (they are coming soon, though!), I wanted to address this topic from reddit. The game won't take up 200GB when installed. You can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles. pic.twitter.com/tRigjPWLfC — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2020

Despite the anticipation of the game, some fans are concerned about the direction Cyberpunk 2077 is taking. Overall, the game trailers and gameplay segments shown at Night City Wire events have focused on chaos and the action and very little is shown about the growth of the character. To the relief of many, Senior Mission Designer Miles Tost confirmed in an interview with Netrunner 2077 that Cyberpunk 2077 will double down on the RPG side, similar to the developers’ previous efforts in The Witcher 3, although the game will have a lot of gun play.

What’s new in Cyberpunk 2077

Meanwhile, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 will have a very distinguished gun culture within the game similar to the American gun culture. The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is full of gun violence, every corner presenting a new danger for the citizens of Night City and also for the player. As such, weapons and mods are a big part of the lifestyle with gun shops and mod shops prevailing.

As the wait for Cyberpunk 2077 comes and goes, fans of the game have long discussed creating an official cookbook based on the world of Cyberpunk 2077. The discussion on Twitter has become so prevalent that the game’s developers CD Projekt RED participated in the discussion of possible recipes found in the world of Night City. Nothing has been officially announced regarding the launch of said product, but it is not unheard of, as games like Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Pokemon and Overwatch have released cookbooks based on their respective universes, although the jokes about a book of Cyberpunk 2077 kitchens were probably for fun rather than official.



