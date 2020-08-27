Cyberpunk 2077 will include 29 vehicles and more variants

According to CD Projekt RED, the cars will not be simple skins, as each one of them will have its own special characteristics.

Geralt de Rivia liked to travel the fantasic world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the back of his equine Little Sardine, but the horse is not the most common means of transport in the universe in which the new CD Projekt RED work takes place . Cyberpunk 2077 is a dystopia set in a sci-fi world where violence lurks around every corner. Walking the streets of Night City on foot is dangerous, and although we do not know to what extent it is safer to do it behind the wheel of a car, the truth is that the video game offers different alternatives so that we feel comfortable pressing the accelerator.

Pawel Mielniczuk, art director of Cyberpunk 2077, has given an interview to the Official PlayStation Magazine, in which he has confirmed that players will be able to choose between 29 different types of vehicles, each with its different varieties of customization. According to the developer, the versions of the Nomad included in these variants are not simple reskins, but have unique and special features, such as mine detonators, infrared sensors, etc.

The gun culture in Cyberpunk 2077

It’s no secret that Night City society lives in constant danger. The developers have taken America’s gun culture as a reference, but have taken it a step further. As it is, robberies occur frequently, as do home burglaries. That is why everyone has a weapon, they buy them in stores 24/7 and carry them with the intention of killing the first one who tries to attack them.

Cyberpunk 2077 will go on sale on November 19 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, while the new generation versions will see the light later, in 2020. The date of the game on Google Stadia is also unknown, which they have already confirmed that would be commercialized later.



