Cyberpunk 2077 will have the tool to create mods on PC

CD Projekt Red launched today (26) the official tools to support Cyberpunk 2077 mods to give PC users a boost “that will help them modify and create their own experiences”. The developer even created a link for master race players to download the software.

It is worth mentioning that these are not extensive mod tools, such as level editors and the like. They are very basic tools, allowing modders to interact with game data more easily – which will certainly be of great help in creating what you want.

Cyberpunk 2077 has free DLC scheduled for the beginning of this year and is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Google Stadia and PC.