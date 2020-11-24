Cyberpunk 2077 will have option to disable nudity

The customization options in Cyberpunk 2077 will be endless and this is no secret to anyone. With so many possibilities, it was clear that many naked characters will be part of the players’ daily lives, but if you don’t feel 100% comfortable with this, you can simply turn on the option to censor nudity.

Lukasz Babiel, quality assurance leader at CD Projekt Red, answered a question from a Twitter user and confirmed that censorship functionality will be available in the game.

The criteria for publishing a western game in Japan are quite restricted and with Cyberpunk it will be no different: the developer has previously confirmed that the title will be censored in the Land of the Rising Sun; now it remains to be seen whether the option of turning nudity on / off will also be available in the country.

It has been previously confirmed by CD Projekt that Cyberpunk 2077 will have a very peculiar customization system, the size optimization of the genitals, which should also influence your character’s sexual performance. If like me, you also spend a lot of hours creating your avatar in a game, it is better to get ready.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 (without further delay, according to CD Projekt) for Xbox One / Series X and S, PS4 / PS5 and PC. The game will also have improved versions for the new generation, but only in 2021.

