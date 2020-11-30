Cyberpunk 2077 will have news on DLCs only in 2021

We are getting closer and closer to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, and those waiting for information regarding the DLCs that will be made available for the game will have to wait a little longer to get this data – at least until the first quarter of next year.

“The initial plan was to make these announcements before launch, but after the recent postponement, we decided to wait until the game was released and then start making comments about future projects. So, it will happen after the launch, ”said Adam Kicinski, one of the executive directors of CD Projekt RED, in a meeting with investors.

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit stores on December 10 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.



