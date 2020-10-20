Cyberpunk 2077 will have lip sync for all languages

It is no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games in history, owner of a vast world and impressive technologies, but today the developer CD Projekt Red showed a very impressive new tool, made in partnership with JALI Inc ..

It is a company from the University of Toronto, Canada, which created lip synchrony technologies for large-scale application without having to capture facial movements to do so. A video presentation by Mateusz Poplawski, the chief technology officer for game characters, showed the good results of the undertaking. Check out:

If you’re not in the mood to check out the full presentation, insider Shinobi602 posted a very pertinent summary on his Twitter:

Cyberpunk 2077 has full lip-sync for every character in all 10 dubbed languages Presentation: https://t.co/8r7rq570VM Nuts – and awesome to see for languages that often times get much less support. Great work by everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/hwvaTWb9ei — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) October 20, 2020

“Cyberpunk 2077 has complete lip sync for all characters in 10 different dubbed languages,” he warned. “It is amazing to see this in languages ​​that are often not very supported. Good work from everyone involved.”

What did you think of this technology? Are you excited to play Cyberpunk 2077 at its launch on November 19th? Comment below!



