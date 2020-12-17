Cyberpunk 2077 will have gadgets throughout the game

Cyberpunk 2077 remains the subject of controversy. After delivering a game full of performance problems and bugs in the console version, the company CD Projekt Red is also accused of not helping consumers with the issue of refunding the game in the PS4 version. If that weren’t enough, she is now being criticized for flooding Night City with vibrators all over the place.

In an interview with the Kotaku website, Philipp Weber, senior mission designer, explained that the intention was to make a Night City very open, sexually speaking. According to him, what can be taboo and eccentric today, in 2077 is normal and very common.

Even so, Weber himself recognizes that the quantity is a little excessive and that the game will have corrections so that the vibrators are reduced, and appear in locations where they really make sense.

This will be just another job for the Cyberpunk 2077 development team. Since its launch, the company has issued several official notes with apologies and promises to improve the game. So much so that two major updates are scheduled for January and February next year.



