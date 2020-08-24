Cyberpunk 2077 Will Have Free DLCs

CD Projekt Red gave a new herald for Cyberpunk 2077, likely to be released on November 19. The answer to a fan’s question on Twitter shows that there will be free additional packages in Cyberpunk 2077. However, the number and details of these additional packages are currently unknown.

CD Projekt Red, one of the important names in the video game industry, has been working on its new game Cyberpunk 2077 for a long time. The game, which turned into a snake story in the development process, managed to attract the attention of gamers even though it was delayed many times. According to the latest games made by the developer team, Cyberpunk 2077 will meet with gamers on November 19.

CD Projekt Red is not just a publisher who managed to enchant gamers with Cyberpunk 2077. The company is also the publisher of the phenomenon game series “The Witcher”. In fact, CD Projekt Red, which released “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” in 2015, dragged millions after it with this game. Moreover, the company released 16 free additional packages (DLC) in the 3 months after publishing this game and connected the players even more. It seems that such a situation will also happen in Cyberpunk 2077.

A Cyberpunk 2077 fan reached the official Twitter account of Cyberpunk 2077 to get the answer to his question. In Cyberpunk 2077, the fan asked if there would be free DLCs like in the Witcher series, and received news that would please millions of players. Cyberpunk 2077 officials announced that free DLCs will be available in the game.

Here’s that GIF post that heralded Cyberpunk 2077’s free DLC

CD Projekt Red has been a company that cares about free DLC in the past. In fact, Marcin Iwinski, one of the company’s founding partners, stated in his statements on the subject that free DLCs are not the exception, but a standard of the video game industry. The latest development reveals that CD Projekt Red continues to advocate the same idea.

The free add-on package release for Cyberpunk 2077 is a welcome, if not a surprise, event. However, it is currently not possible to know what the free additional packages for this game will offer. If there is no new postponement, the game, which will be released on November 19, will give much more details after its release.



