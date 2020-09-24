Cyberpunk 2077 will have Adidas designed sneakers

The sports brand has designed the official footwear for the CD Projekt RED video game, which has already been shown in images.

If you’re going to walk the crowded streets of Night City, you may want to do so in the official Cyberpunk 2077 shoes, although these are only confirmed for the real world at the moment. Adidas has been in charge of designing this curious footwear that, without neglecting the well-known brand logo, it personalizes it with the particularities of the CD Projekt RED work. They have chosen black and lilac as a base, with the video game logo on both sides and in yellow. It is a customized version of the Adidas x9000l4 shoes, as Kotaku points out.

You can see the pair of shoes below these lines, although they have not announced a price or release date yet. The Instagram user Solebyjc has been the one who has published the captures, which as you can see, give us back the image of a psychedelic product, although they have decided not to add the flashing lights of those shoes that children sometimes wear. It does not mean that they are discreet, nor is the continued appearance of the Adidas brand in footwear discreet.

Cyberpunk 2077, on sale November 19

Just when the new consoles are released, the title of CD Projekt will make an appearance. It is scheduled for November 19 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The version of Google Stadia is not yet dated, while the game in the new generation will be updated in two phases: from day 1 it will have improvements, but the truly next gen patch will be released in 2021, still without a specific date.

Cyberpunk 2077 missions have been designed so that the consequences are not obvious. Therefore, almost all the tasks have been done by hand, as in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.



