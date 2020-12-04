Cyberpunk 2077 will have a 464 page guide with strategies

Those who lived in the era of slightly older consoles will certainly remember that it was very common to find guides made by various companies with strategies for games. This ended up getting lost a little over time, but Cyberpunk 2077 promises to relive that feeling.

The guide for the CD Projekt Red title will be developed by Piggyback and will have 464 pages, in addition to bringing maps and the complete strategy for adventure. The most demanding can guarantee a slightly stiffer edition that has a total of 496 pages and brings as an extra a visual tour of Night City.

If you are interested, the guide can be purchased for US $ 24.99 in the conventional edition (no taxes or fees at the current dollar rate, approximately R $ 129) or for US $ 39.99 (approximately R $ 206) at 496-page format. Click here if you are interested in the item.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 in editions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.



