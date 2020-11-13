Cyberpunk 2077 will feature the new Night City Wire event

In a message posted on his Twitter profile, the production company CD Projekt RED announced that it will perform a new broadcast of the Night City Wire event for Cyberpunk 2077 next week, more specifically on November 19, at noon (Brasília time) ).

According to information released, the event will focus specifically on the character Johnny Silverhand (played by actor Keanu Reeves), in addition to talking about the songs that will be heard in the adventure and some other details.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to hit stores on December 10, in versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and Stadia, in addition to being confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.



