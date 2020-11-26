Cyberpunk 2077 will definitely be released on December 10

Providing investors with information about Cyberpunk 2077 at its 3rd quarter financial meeting, CD Projekt Red said that the game will be released on December 10. However, it should be noted that the company made similar statements before previous delays.

The release of Cyberpunk 2077, which will appear as the newest game of Polish game studio CD Projekt, has turned into a complete snake story. Because the first release date announced for the game, which has been in development for many years, was April 2020. However, the release date was postponed from April to September, from September to November, and from November to December.

Piotr Nielubowicz, the CFO chair at CD Projekt, which recently held its third quarter financial meeting, said The Witcher series still earned the company a tremendous amount of money, while Cyberpunk 2077 will definitely debut on December 10.

Although CD Projekt is confident that Cyberpunk 2077 will meet players on December 10, it is important to note that the company uses similar expressions for the postponements in September and November. In other words; If the subject is Cyberpunk 2077, there is always a possibility of delay.

To open this possibility a little more; Penguino tagged Cyberpunk 2077’s official Twitter account in a post he made on October 26 and asked if the game would actually be released on November 19. The Cyberpunk 2077 account replied that “we can absolutely confirm” that the game will be released on November 19, and the game was postponed to December a day later.



