Cyberpunk 2077 will contain comics if you buy it from GOG

CD Projekt RED reveals this new fifty-page digital add-on, which tells a new story set in Night City. A new extra, but only for those who buy Cyberpunk 2077 through GOG, the CD Projekt store.

It is a fifty-page digital comic featuring two scrap dealers, who of course live in Night City, the city of technology. Big City Dreams focuses on Tasha and Mirek and tells their story, closely linked to the theft of cyberware.

“Tasha is the noisy one, she needs constant changes around her in order to breathe,” reads the official synopsis. This woman longs to become a real criminal in the city. Meanwhile “Mirek is calm and is satisfied with what he has.” Although he does not need much to live, he is aware that “Night City kills anyone who believes in the status quo.” Either you fight or you change or you die. But as can be seen, the objectives of both are completely different.

Stadia date revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Although at first it was said that it would be published later, it will finally also see the light that same day on Google Stadia, the streaming platform of the entertainment giant.

As for the launch on PC, the work of the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can be purchased on the main PC platforms, that is, GOG, Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you do it through the CD Projekt store you will also receive the following digital rewards.

Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook

A digital art book

Wallpapers for mobile and computer

An additional set of wallpapers and avatars

Posters

The soundtrack in digital format

Cyberpunk 2077: Big City, the digital comic



