Cyberpunk 2077 will come later to new generation consoles

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of recent years, will meet with players on the Google Stadia along with PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 19. However, those who want to play Cyberpunk 2077 completely on new generation game consoles will need to be patient.

New information about Cyberpunk 2077 is not limited to this. Other information about the game was provided at the online event called Night City Wire, which took place last week. In cooperation with Porsche, it will be possible to see a special 911 Turbo in the game. In addition, a similar collaboration has been made with motorcycle manufacturer Arch.

It was stated in previous reports that Cyberpunk 2077 could not be played in Stadia before 2021. However, the latest statement by developer CD Projekt Red reveals that this is not the case.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S owners who want to play Cyberpunk 2077 immediately will be able to fulfill their wishes thanks to the backward compatibility. However, with a later update, features specific to new generation consoles will be added to the game.

Micha ?, CD Projekt Red’s senior vice president of business development? Nowakowski used the following statements on the subject: “Cyberpunk 2077 is the most ambitious game we have ever prepared. It makes us happy to see so many people looking forward to playing this game. We want as many people as possible to have access to the game on November 19th. In the Stadia version of the game, players will be able to go on an adventure in Night City within seconds without any downloads. ”

Cyberpunk 2077 has been pre-ordered at Stadia.



