Cyberpunk 2077 will be released as a multiplayer

During CD Projekt Red’s last financial reporting meeting, Adam Kicinski, the studio’s CEO, gave more details on the development of the mysterious Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer, confirming that it will be distributed as a “standalone product” and separate from the original title.

According to the studio director, Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer should not be seen as a “game mode” included in the game, but as a new production, with a team specialized in the online format to develop its main features.

“So, first, we don’t call it a mode. It is a separate dedicated production, a large production. We think of it as an independent product, ”said Kicinski.

The RPG multiplayer is being produced by a different team than the one responsible for the solo campaign. CD Projekt Red also confirmed that the multiplayer will be launched as a standalone expansion of the game that is not expected to appear in 2021, giving players enough time to explore all the possibilities of Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 arrives on December 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.



