Cyberpunk 2077 will be backward compatible on PS5

CD Projekt RED reminds that the backward compatibility of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will allow us to play the title from the day of departure of both consoles.

CD Projekt RED has recalled via Twitter that Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable from the launch day of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S through backward compatibility. The long-awaited video game from the Polish studio, authors of The Witcher series, will be released worldwide for PC, PS4 and Xbox One on November 19; the version for the new generation will be requested until sometime in 2021.

Buy Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or Xbox One and get the next gen version for free in 2021

In this way, on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 we can play the current generation version on the new consoles. In the absence of specifying how the experience will improve (presumably shorter load times) and if there will be some kind of jump in terms of FPS rate, what is guaranteed is that Cyberpunk 2077 will have Smart Delivery in the Microsoft ecosystem (You buy the game once and run the best version of the console you use) and free update also on PS5 when we get our copy of PS4.

“Almost like a launch game, right?” Says CD Projekt on social media. Yes, but half. It is important to emphasize that the authentic version of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series will not be released until next year 2021, so that the edition that we play this November in the new domestic proposals from Sony and Microsoft will be a current generation version. If we decide to wait directly for the next gen version, it will not be more expensive: it will cost the same.



