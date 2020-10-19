Cyberpunk 2077 will be available geforce now from launch

The CD Projekt RED title will hit stores on November 19, also on Google Stadia. Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna … there are many services related to video games that are emerging lately, among which is also GeForce Now, from Nvidia.

The company has just confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated titles, will be released on this platform on the same day that the new CD Projekt RED arrives in stores, that is, on November 19.

GeForce Now uses a different business model than Google Stadia. This is not a store, but rather uses your existing game library on Steam and other supported platforms to run select games in the cloud. Although they offer a free subscription, it has certain limitations, such as that the duration of the sessions is only one hour (then you must log in again). The premium subscription costs 5.49 euros per month, activates the RTX and offers unlimited duration in the games.

The crunch on CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 recently reached the gold phase, which means that the product has already been shipped to the factory. However, development continues with the entire team working on optimization and future improvements. Notably, CD Projekt RED did not keep their word and has resorted to crunching. According to information from journalist Jason Schreier, later confirmed by the developer itself, the employees will work 6 days a week until launch, although they will be paid overtime.

The title will go on sale on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. If you buy it through GOG, CD Projekt RED’s digital store for PC, you will receive an exclusive comic of about 50 pages, plus other additional extras.



