Cyberpunk 2077 will allow customizing the character’s nails

Cyberpunk 2077 promises to offer very diverse options for character customization. If in doubt, it was revealed last week that players will also be able to set the size of the protagonist’s teeth and nails.

The information in question came from a German Facebook group dedicated to the game. There, it was also said that the game does not bring a binary genre option for the character.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10th. Are you looking forward to checking the title? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.



