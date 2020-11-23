Cyberpunk 2077 will add ray tracing to AMD graphics cards

Polish developers are working to implement this functionality later. The new production CD Projekt RED will have launch ray tracing on some Nvidia GPUs, but the same will not happen with the latest AMD models. This has been confirmed by the study, which through the account of Marcin Momot (Cyberpunk 2077 community manager) has announced that real-time ray tracing will not be available at launch on these PC graphics cards. However, the company is already working to implement it through a later update, still undated.

A user has asked him precisely about this, to which he has answered the following: “Not launch, but we are working with AMD to introduce this feature as soon as possible. Therefore, they do not have a specific date yet, so we will have to wait for a later update.

When on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S?

Something similar will happen with the versions PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. While at launch they will already have some improvement over the current generation version, the improved port will be distributed in 2021 through a free update. While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be brought to the next generation by Saber Interactive, the outside studio responsible for the Nintendo Switch adaptation, the enhanced edition of the sci-fi game will be developed by CD Projekt RED itself.

Cyberpunk 2077 will go on sale on December 10 after two delays. It was initially scheduled for April 2020, but the studio announced that it needed more time to offer the best possible title, so the date was moved to November 19. However, CD Projekt RED had to delay it once again, as the current generation versions still did not work as intended. They also explained that they wanted the game to perform with over 90 on Metacritic.



