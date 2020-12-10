Cyberpunk 2077: where to buy the game, price and editions

The new CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077, is now available and here we tell you where you can buy it, what editions it has and more.

The day has come. After many years of waiting and months behind its initial release date, Cyberpunk 2077 is here. For this reason, below we detail the keys that you have to know if you have not yet acquired the game and are thinking about which version to choose between PC or consoles, you do not know the price differences and others. We solve all this here and remember that we already have a complete guide to the game active, so there you will find all the information about the content of the great work of CD Projekt RED.

Where to buy Cyberpunk 2077

We can find the game in a good number of physical stores and digital platforms. Here are some of them in detail, as long as you check where you can get each version and what improvements it brings with it at its launch:

GoG: CD Projekt RED’s official digital store offers the PC version of the game with a number of digital purchase bonuses: Original music, Art booklet including a selection of game art, Digital Comic “Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice” , Cyberpunk 2020 Manual, Wallpapers for desktop and mobile phone.

Steam – the full-price PC version with all the digital add-ons from GoG.

FNAC: offers the console versions (PS4 and Xbox One) with the following physical add-ons: Case with the game code and CD with the original music, Reversible cover, World anthology detailing the game’s setting and history, Postcards from Night City, Night City Map and Stickers, plus digital ones.

GAME: The PS4 and Xbox One versions offered by GAME come with the above bonuses and a poster, a comic and a steelbook (metal box), all physical.

Media Markt – Console versions with all physical and digital bonuses.

Amazon: PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions available with all the bonuses mentioned above.

Google Stadia: buy the version of Stadia, which includes the game and € 10 discount when you buy the next game with Stadia Pro.



