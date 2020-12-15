Cyberpunk 2077: where is the ‘Emosido Deceived’ meme?

The CD Projekt RED title introduces real-life elements to the Night City dystopia, now available on all platforms.

Everyone remembers the ‘Emosido Engañado’ meme, a message that appeared traced on a wall and spread throughout the network. Although the lyrics have already been erased from their place of origin, their memory will forever remain on the internet and on the streets of Night City. And it is that the player The Wiyo Experience has been one of the users who has found the meme in Cyberpunk 2077, the new production of CD Projekt RED. As can be seen in the tweets that accompany this news, it has been reproduced as is.

Those interested in finding it are in luck, because the same user has shared another tweet with an image of the map so that everyone can explore the area first-hand. In the dystopian Night City there is room for everyone, although not all versions can enjoy it in all its splendor.

Bumpy launch

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been very controversial. In addition to the bugs, the versions for the base consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) have come out with a multitude of problems, to the point that it is sometimes unplayable. In MeriStation we have published two analyzes: the PC, which we have described as a masterpiece, and the 2013 consoles, which has not suffered the same fate: our assessment is of suspense.

In response to the complaints, CD Projekt RED has stepped up and issued a statement stating that they will allow the return of the product to all those who are not happy. For this, he has provided an email, as we publish in MeriStation. At the request of the distributor, players must go directly to the developer, although the Polish company asks for patience. They hope to fix the big problems in 2021, through various patches.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The Xbox Series X / S and PS5 version works through backward compatibility, so the optimized version won’t be available until next year.



