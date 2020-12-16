Cyberpunk 2077: Where Are All The Cyber Psychopaths

We explain to you where are all the cyber-psychopaths of Cyberpunk 2077, how to get all the information in each case and how to end them

One of the tasks that we can complete in Cyberpunk 2077 requires that we end the seventeen cyber-psychopaths that are loose in Night City. Keep in mind that we will have to reach remote corners of the city, so we will have to get a good vehicle. In addition, we must emphasize that they are very powerful enemies, so we will need a good arsenal of weapons to neutralize them. As part of this complete guide, we explain how and where to kill each of the cyberpsychopaths.

How to kill cyber psychopaths

In general, cyberpsychopath detection can be divided into several phases. The first one is to investigate his location to find him. Once we know its location we can choose between going head-on against the target or resorting to non-lethal kills, which are just as valid. When the enemy is neutralized, we must investigate the area to find the information Regina asks us (usually on spikes or computers) and send it to her by text message. Here are a few tips for combat:

If you prefer to go with stealth tactics, we recommend resorting to quick hacks like Reset Optics and Memory Wash to get close to them undetected. Another notable hack is Reboot System, which takes a while to load, but when it does, it non-lethally incapacitates the target instantly.

We will always have intact covers because these enemies do not usually have grenades on hand.

Melee combat is difficult against these types of enemies, so we recommend avoiding them unless you have focused V’s abilities on melee encounters and have a lot of skill at the controls.

We recommend the use of guided projectiles (smart weapons) and power weapons whose ammunition bounces. Of course, tech weapons that cut through cover and kill with one shot are also incredibly useful.



