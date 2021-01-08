Cyberpunk 2077: What you need to know about PS5!

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally coming to PS5! Find out all there is to know about the new version of the most anticipated game of the year.

To the delight of gamers, Cyberpunk 2077 is about to debut on PS5. Release date, transfer of saves and graphics modes, find out all you need to know about the game signed CD Projekt RED.

Cyberpunk 2077 is therefore emerging as the most anticipated game of the year. Available from December 10, 2020 on PS4, it is about to make its debut on PS5.

As you are no doubt aware, it didn’t really receive the reception expected from the public. Indeed, players face a multitude of bugs that affect the gaming experience.

Developed by CD Projekt RED, it is reminiscent of The Witcher game series. Some people consider the latter to be the most buggy in the history of video games.

However, Cyberpunk 2077 promises very beautiful things. The PS5 version should therefore allow total immersion in this futuristic universe.

You were waiting for her, she finally arrives! While no official date has yet been announced, the game should still be hitting its head in a very short time.

In fact, PS4 players will then be able to transfer their games to the next-gen console. Yes, you did hear!

CYBERPUNK 2077 LANDS ON PS5!

How to transfer my PS4 saves to the PS5? Rest assured, there is nothing too complicated. It’s even quite simple!

For PlayStation Plus members, all you have to do is download them to the cloud, then reinstall them on the new console.

Of course, you will then need to be logged into the same account as on the old console. Of course ! Once installed, you can then resume your game where you left off.

If you are not a PlayStation Plus member, then it will be necessary to use an external storage device for both consoles.

You will then need to download the save data to it and transfer it to the PS5. Again, the action must take place on the same account.

Finally, a 3ᵉ method remains possible. This therefore consists of connecting the 2 consoles using a LAN cable and transferring the backups from one machine to another.

The universe of Cyberpunk 2077 will then be available to you with a quality much higher than the previous version. But what about graphics modes?

While CD Projekt RED hasn’t said anything about it yet, the PS5 version of the game should still come with 4k support.

There you have it, you know everything! Now, all you have to do is wait for the game to be released on the next generation of consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 still has everything to prove!