Cyberpunk 2077: what time will it be playable on PC

CD Projekt RED unveils the global premiere map of the video game around the world, indicating both the date on consoles, PC and Google Stadia.

All set for the premiere of Cyberpunk 2077 this December 10. There are only a few days left until what is surely one of the most anticipated titles of the generation is put on sale, and that translates into an expectation outside the norm. The Polish study knows that users want to start playing as soon as the preload is unlocked, so they have published an infographic map detailing the exact time in each territory and platform.

All the minimum and recommended requirements of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC

The truth is that everything can be summed up very simply. Those who have Cyberpunk 2077 on the console will be able to start playing at midnight from November 9 to 10 (local time; extended to every country in the world); While on PC and Google Stadia you will have to wait an hour later, until 01:00 (CET), to start your adventure in Night City. In other words.

Exact hours to start playing Cyberpunk 2077 in Spain

PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | Sat: December 10 at 00:00 (local time)

PC, Google Stadia: December 10 at 01:00 (Spanish peninsular time) / 00:00 in the Canary Islands

Schedules in Latin America on PC and Stadia

United States (PT) – 4:00 p.m. on December 9

United States (ET) – 7:00 p.m. on December 9

Colombia – 19:00 on December 9

Peru – 19:00 on December 9

Venezuela – 9:00 p.m. on December 9

Chile – 9:00 p.m. on December 9

Argentina – 9:00 p.m. on December 9

Countdown: Cyberpunk 2077 launches December 10

Cyberpunk 2077 hits stores in physical and digital format this December 10 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. CD Projekt RED has been very clear with all those who due to their professional status can have a copy of the title: gameplays, streams or anything like that cannot be shared until next December 9 at 12:00 noon; otherwise, they will remove such content without discretion.

When it comes to expansions and DLC, the initial plan was to reveal everything in 2020, but continued game delays and changes in dates have pushed those plans to the end of this year and will be revealed sometime in 2021.



