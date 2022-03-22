Cyberpunk 2077, What Is Your Future? Its First Expansion Is Still Underway

Cyberpunk 2077: The CD Projekt RED title continues with its roadmap intact. We remember that it also has an animation series pending to be shown and published. The announcement of the new The Witcher, which will mark the beginning of a new video game saga for the popular media franchise, has made us ask ourselves several questions about the future of its other main intellectual property, Cyberpunk 2077, whose ambitious origins have been interrupted. on several occasions for very different reasons. After the release of the next gen versions of the title set in Night City this past February, what’s next? CD Projekt RED promises that its first expansion is still on the way.

CD Projekt RED ditches the REDengine with the new The Witcher; but it remains to fire him with Cyberpunk 2077

Two great pieces of information emerged from the CD Projekt RED statement on Monday afternoon. The first, the announcement of the new The Witcher —which will not be called, apparently, The Witcher 4—; the second, a “multi-year” strategic agreement with Epic Games, which will cover not only licensing, but also being able to work side by side on the technical development of Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games’ powerful new graphics engine. “We will collaborate closely with developers at Epic Games with the primary goal of helping adapt the engine to open world experiences,” they say in the statement.

At the bottom of the page they clarify, however, what will happen from now on with REDengine, the graphics engine used in The Witcher saga since The Witcher 2 (the original The Witcher used Aurora Engine) and Cyberpunk 2077. “REDengine, the technology that drives Cyberpunk 2077, it’s still being used for the development of the next Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.”

What do we know about the next Cyberpunk 2077 expansion?

The future of Cyberpunk 2077 goes through two main fronts: the arrival of multiplayer options, which will be added “little by little”; but not as an independent expansion, which was canceled in March 2021. On the other hand, CD Projekt RED recently assured that they are working “hard” on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. They are convinced of “the potential of this IP” in the long term. If the plans of the Polish company have not changed, the game will have at least two major expansions; just like The Witcher 3 back in the day.