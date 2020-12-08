Cyberpunk 2077: website explains trophy list

The website Exophase released on Tuesday (08), the official list of trophies for Cyberpunk 2077. According to the post, the CD Projekt Red game will have 45 trophies in total, 26 of which are bronze, 17 are silver, 1 is gold and 1 platinum.

The list of trophies should require a full exploration of the game’s maps, containing missions involving collectibles, the completion of the main campaign, the completion of secondary narratives, the closing of districts and the obligation to witness some alternative events. In addition, players must purchase vehicles, items, customizable and improve the skills of protagonist V. Check the list below, but be careful

The list has few skill trophies, where some combat tasks must be performed at any time during the game. And, to the delight of all platinum hunters on duty, there will be no difficulty trophies, being possible to play from start to finish in the way the player wants.

Eager to start a quest for that long-awaited platinum when Cyberpunk 2077 launches? Tell us in the comments section!



