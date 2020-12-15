Cyberpunk 2077: “We underestimate the scale

The Polish company has explained to shareholders what happened at the launch, controversial due to the state of the game on the base consoles.

CD Projekt RED has been choked with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the ambitious video game from the Polish developer. After several delays, the studio settled on a firm date and went ahead despite significant problems with the product, especially on PS4 and Xbox One. During a shareholders conference, company president Adam Kicinski, has acknowledged that they were so focused on the commercialization of the game that they underestimated the scale of the problems they had to deal with.

“After three delays, we – the managers – were too focused on launching the game. We underestimated the scale and complexity of the issues and ignored the signs that we needed more time to refine the title on previous-gen consoles, ”Kicinski said. “It was the wrong decision and against our business philosophy. Besides that, during the [marketing] campaign we show the product on PC, which has caused the loss of reputation and the trust of the players ”, a trust they have built over all these years.

Two short-term goals

Right now, they are fully focused on two issues: “We are focused on fixing Cyberpunk 2077 on the previous generation consoles. The first batch of corrections was released over the weekend; the next one will be published during the next seven days ”. They promise big updates for January and February, along with other minor fixes. “Of course, PC players will also receive regular updates and fixes to improve the game. We will do everything possible to show that we remain true to our values. We really hope that our efforts will allow us to regain lost confidence.

Of course, the coronavirus situation has also complicated the development process. Although the internal testers of the company did have access to the game from home, this has not been the case of the external ones. “We had to reduce the number of testers,” although Kicinski stresses that it was not one of the biggest problems.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.



