Cyberpunk 2077 Was The Most Downloaded PS4 Game in June

With the month of July already underway, Sony released the most downloaded titles for its platforms during the June days, and surprisingly the most popular for PlayStation 4 was Cyberpunk 2077 – even after the temporary removal from PlayStation Store.

Added to that, it was also reported that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was the most popular among PlayStation 5 owners, and both platforms’ complete relationship with their ten most downloaded PSN titles in the last month is in the sequence below.

Most Downloaded PlayStation 5 Games

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Chivalry 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Guilty Gear Strive

Scarlet Nexus

Dark Alliance

NBA 2K21 Next Generation

FIFA 21

Mortal Kombat 11

MLB The Show 21

Most downloaded games for PlayStation 4

cyberpunk 2077

Grant Theft Auto V

NBA 2K21

Minecraft

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Chivalry 2

Rust Console Edition

MLB The Show 21

God of War

Far Cry 5