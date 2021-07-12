Cyberpunk 2077 Was The Most Downloaded PS4 Game in June

With the month of July already underway, Sony released the most downloaded titles for its platforms during the June days, and surprisingly the most popular for PlayStation 4 was Cyberpunk 2077 – even after the temporary removal from PlayStation Store.
Added to that, it was also reported that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was the most popular among PlayStation 5 owners, and both platforms’ complete relationship with their ten most downloaded PSN titles in the last month is in the sequence below.
Most Downloaded PlayStation 5 Games
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Chivalry 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Guilty Gear Strive
Scarlet Nexus
Dark Alliance
NBA 2K21 Next Generation
FIFA 21
Mortal Kombat 11
MLB The Show 21
Most downloaded games for PlayStation 4
cyberpunk 2077
Grant Theft Auto V
NBA 2K21
Minecraft
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Chivalry 2
Rust Console Edition
MLB The Show 21
God of War
Far Cry 5