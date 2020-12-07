Cyberpunk 2077 was not enough to get 4K Ultra 60 FPS

The test results of Cyberpunk 2077, which will meet with the players on December 10, have been revealed. According to the unsightly results, the game cannot get 60 FPS in tests with RTX off in 4K / Ultra settings.

Cyberpunk 2077, which leaves fans’ eyes on the road, will finally be released in the coming days. However, before that, technology site Tomshardware reached the first benchmark results a few days ago. The results are not very pleasant as NVIDIA GeForce RTX3090, NVIDIA’s newest flagship GPU, cannot run the game at 60 FPS in 4K / Ultra even with real-time Ray Tracing effects turned off.

At this point, it should not be forgotten that Cyberpunk 2007 will receive an update of approximately 46 GB on the first day of its release. With this update, we may see a slight performance increase in the game, but still these numbers give a solid idea of ​​what to expect from the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will push systems a lot:

Looking at the rest of the report, we can see that the game received a minimum of 39 FPS and an average of 46 FPS in tests with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 with RTX off at 4K / Ultra settings. When Ray Tracing is turned on in local 4K, FPS sees the bottom: Minimum 17 and average 20 FPS.

All these results show that NVIDIA GeForce RTX cardholders will have to use DLSS 2.0, which significantly improves performance while maintaining image quality while playing the game. So much so that in 4K / Ultra tests with DLSS on, the GeForce RTX 3090 can reach values ​​with a minimum of 57 and an average of 74 FPS.

The only way to smoothly run Ray Tracing effects in 4K / Ultra in Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be the Ultra Performance Mode, which was developed for gaming at 8K. At this point, the RTX 3090 can offer a 30 FPS experience with 4K / Ultra and Ray Tracing all turned on.



