Cyberpunk 2077 was liked, but full of bugs

Cyberpunk 2077, which has been awaited for a long time and will be sold on December 10, is liked by the players, but there are many ‘bugs’ in the game.

Recently, the gameplay footage of the game was published from the official YouTube account of Cyberpunk 2077. While the images of the game were projected on the screen on both PS4 and PC, the game was greatly appreciated.

Those who had the chance to review the game, which will be on sale on December 10, shared their points on Metacritic. While many publications give high scores, it is stated that there are many errors in the game.

While many viewers of the game state that the game offers an RPG experience that will make a sound with its huge, colorful and vibrant sci-fi world, it is emphasized that there is a lot of content to be made and seen in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

The weakness of the game will be the fighting dynamics. CD Projekt, the producer of the game, received the same criticism in another popular game, The Witcher 3.

Here are the Metacritic scores of Cyberpunk 2077:

Windows Central – 100

Gameblog.fr – 100

IGN Japan – 100

M3 – 100

TheGamer – 100

VG247 – 100

VGC – 100

GameSpew – 100

GamesRadar + – 100

Stevivor – 95

Areajugones – 95

MGG Spain – 94

Vandal – 93

GameWatcher – 90

IGN – 90

RPG Site – 90

Game Informer – 90

Carole Quintaine – 90

Eurogamer Italy – 90

Everyeye.it – ​​90

JeuxActu – 90

Millennium – 85

Screen Rant – 80

Trusted Reviews – 80

PC Gamer – 78

Gamespot – 70

GamesBeat – 60



