Cyberpunk 2077 waiting; Razer signed mouse!

Those who have been postponed many times and now see Cyberpunk 2077 yellow are surrounded by tension. While the wait for the game that creates the feeling of coming this time continues, Razer, like many other technology companies, designed a product with Cyberpunk 2077 yellow: the Razer Cyberpunk 2077 gaming mouse. Pre-order this mouse Razer calls out to anyone looking for a gaming mouse, beyond Cyberpunk 2077 fans.

Razer Cyberpunk 2077 gaming mouse

Cyberpunk 2077 has appeared in many ways before. It seems that there is no problem except that the game, which is on the product in many ways, from PlayStation to smartphones, does not appear.

During the month of November, it has been announced that the game will not be supported on AMD graphics cards due to ray tracing technology, system requirements have been updated and we have seen that OnePlus 8T comes out with the Cyberpunk 2077 model. Now Razer, a brand known on the gaming equipment side, has opened the Cyberpunk 2077 Viper Ultimate gaming mouse to pre-order.

The mouse, which has sharp lines in design, is based on the Razer Viper Ultimate and comes with a dark yellow color complemented by Razer Chroma in the charging socket. The device has wireless Hyperspeed technology, it is said to offer a 25 percent faster performance.

Thanks to the optical sensors, the mouse is provided with 99.6 percent resolution, 650 IPS tracking speed and 0.2 millisecond response time and 20,000 DPI. The device weighs 74 grams and provides 70 hours of wireless use. Since it is designed for gamers, it has buttons that can be assigned 8 different tasks. Again, 5 different player profiles can be saved. The price of this special version gaming mouse is $ 159.99.



