Cyberpunk 2077 vs GTA 5, which one looks better?

The new CD Projekt RED work has just been released and a YouTube user has compared it to the hit Rockstar Games title.

GTA 5 and Cyberpunk 2077 are several years apart, but the already veteran Rockstar Games game still looks great. Of course, it depends a lot on the platform, although the same goes for the work of CD Projekt RED. The user ENXGMA has uploaded a comparative video to YouTube in which they put various aspects of the games face to face, such as the shootings, the NPCs, the open world, the performance of the police or the animations.

The conclusion of ENXGMA is that today the Rockstar title looks better, of course as we said, it depends on many factors. In any case, you can assess it yourself with the video that appears on these lines. Which one do you think is better?

GTA V originally came out on PS3 and Xbox 360. Later, Rockstar Games adapted it to the then new generation and to the PC. Thanks to GTA Online, the product has continued to sell millions of copies throughout all of these. Therefore, its commercial journey is not yet over. The North American company has already announced that the game will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Cyberpunk 2077’s bumpy launch

The case of Cyberpunk 2077 is more tricky. After acknowledging the crunch to get to the release date, the video game has come out with numerous glitches, to the point where it was practically unplayable on PS4 and Xbox One (the base consoles). Thus, CD Projekt RED has ended by apologizing and has announced that it will open a process to request the return of the video game. Mind you, they beg that players trust them while working on the patches. The update plan contemplates solving all these problems in February 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.



