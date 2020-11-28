Cyberpunk 2077 video released at Stadia

A 4K gameplay video of Cyberpunk 2077 running on RTX-equipped computers, previous generation consoles and PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility has been released on Google Stadia.

Google shows 4K running Cyberpunk 2077 at Stadia

Google has released a new video for Cyberpunk 2077, which will go on sale on December 10 if not postponed again. Even if you don’t plan to play the game on Stadia, it’s worth checking out as it can be watched in 4K. If you don’t have a high-end PC or are worried about how the game will perform on the basic PS4 and Xbox One, purchasing the Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia might be a good option.

CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski recently said that the performance on these models is “surprisingly good” and the minimum PC requirements are not too bad. In addition, Google makes a special incentive for the game to increase Stadia users. If you buy the game on Google before December 10th, the company will send you a Stadia Premiere Kit.

It comes with the Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra, and a one-month free Stadia Pro subscription. Stadia’s premium membership allows you to play the game in 4K, provided you have a fast and stable internet connection.



