Cyberpunk 2077: video compares versions of PS4, PS5

Cyberpunk 2077 was released this Thursday (10), for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X. As is known, the hardware between these consoles is quite different, and this difference is explicit in the comparison between the versions, made by the Resero channel.

The video shows the differences between the resolutions in which the consoles play the game, the difference between the graphics and the ambient lighting system. Finally, it shows the comparison between the Performance and Qualities modes of the Xbox Series X.

The PC version was left out. It is worth remembering that it has support for Nvidia’s RTX cards, bringing an even more realistic look, thanks to the Ray Tracing lighting system and the DLSS that helps in the game’s performance.



