Cyberpunk 2077: Video Compares Performance And Graphics On PS4 and PS5

Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red did a live broadcast yesterday (15) showing how the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 was, the version that finally brought the game to the new generation of consoles, something that had been promised for a long time.

As one of the biggest controversies about the game revolved precisely around its poor performance on the base consoles of the last generation (the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One), many people were wondering if the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S would be able to do better than them in performance.

With that in mind, the channel ElAnalistaDeBits posted a very complete video showing the same scenes and elements running on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5, which will certainly clear up many doubts from the crowd. Check out:

Basically, Cyberpunk 2077 in the new generation features better visuals, with higher polygon counts on many objects and characters, improved shadows, greater draw distance, and certainly ray tracing shadows in RT mode. In performance mode, the benefit is reaching 60 fps (with a lot of consistency).

According to the channel, despite CD Projekt Red already citing dynamic 4K resolution, the game runs on average at 1440p in both modes, with the image being upscale to 4K later.