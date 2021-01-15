Cyberpunk 2077: versions will be released at the end 2021

CD Projekt has just given news on the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of its highly controversial Cyberpunk 2077 releases

Even more than a month after its release, Cyberpunk 2077 is still doing so much. At the same time, bringing an unfinished game, which has been overdue for years, to market is enough to rage for quite a while. Well this annoyance can grow even more when we learn that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will not see the light of day before the end of 2021.

Yes, you read that right, the next-gen console versions won’t arrive until the end of the year. In other words, to be able to fully enjoy the game, on suitable media, we will still have to wait several months.

It was CD Projekt, the company developing Cyberpunk 2077, itself, that broke the bad news as Phoneandroid notes. The company, even unveiling a roadmap of updates that would take place later this year. Roadmap that you can find a little further down in this article.

So you will understand, no “beautiful” game on the new consoles for a while. But what about the other versions, PS4 and Xbox One? Totally sloppy and unplayable versions. Are patches planned?

The answer is “yes” but that will not, despite everything, allow you to fully enjoy Cyberpunk 2077.

NO CYBERPUNK 2077 ON PS5 BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR

The boss of CD Projekt turns out to be well and truly aware of the fiasco caused by his game. It is also for this reason that he wanted to speak in a long video, to apologize to all gamers:

“You trusted us and pre-ordered the game. Despite good reviews on PC, the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the standard of quality we were aiming for. I and the entire development team are very sorry. And we’re making this video for that ”.

Before adding, “Please don’t put the blame on our development teams for what happened. They are incredibly talented and dedicated to the job. I and the board are the sole decision-makers and it was our decision to get out of the game. ”

It remains to be seen whether this speech will calm the ardor of the big disappointments of Cyberpunk 2077. It remains much less certain …