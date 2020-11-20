Cyberpunk 2077: Vehicles played 16 hours of the game

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC. Near the launch, many international vehicles had the opportunity to check more than 16 hours of the game, and the reports are exciting.

Phil Hornshaw, from the Gamespot website, told us a little about the experience. According to him, the city of the game, called Night City, is immense and his attitudes in the city have a great influence in the course of the plot. For example, it will be necessary to make an alliance with many secondary characters to obtain advantages and avoid disagreements during the plot.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020. The title would be released in April, but weeks later it was postponed to September. However, in the middle of the year another postponement, this time for this Thursday (November 19). However, less than a month before the release, CD Projekt Red had to extend the date again claiming that the different versions of the game still needed a few more tests.



