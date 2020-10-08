Cyberpunk 2077, Vehicle Centric Night City Wire

The streaming will take place on October 15 and will offer new footage of the long-awaited video game developed by CD Projekt RED.

Night City Wire returns to the bits of the internet with a new streaming broadcast. It was announced by CD Projekt RED through official Cyberpunk 2077 social networks, where it has also confirmed that episode 4 will be dedicated to vehicles. When? Next October 15 at 6:00 p.m. (in Spanish peninsular time).

“The fourth episode of Night City Wire will arrive next Thursday,” they write in the tweet. “On this occasion, we will give details about the aesthetics, sounds and characteristics of the vehicles. As usual, you can expect parts of gameplay, announcements and more “, they emphasize.

What time is episode 4 of Night City in Spain, Latin America and the United States?

You can watch the streaming through the official CD Projekt RED account on Twitch. Below, we offer you the detailed schedule.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 12:00 hours

Brazil: at 1:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00 hours

Colombia: at 11:00 am

Costa Rica: at 10:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 11:00 am

El Salvador: at 10:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 12:00

Guatemala: at 10:00 am

Honduras: at 10:00 am

Mexico: at 11:00

Nicaragua: at 10:00 am

Panama: at 11:00 am

Paraguay: at 12:00

Peru: at 11:00

Puerto Rico: at 12:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 12:00 hours

Uruguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. There is also a version planned for Google Stadia, although exactly when it will be released is unknown. What is clearer is that all those who acquire the product in the current generation will be able to update for free to the version of the new consoles.



