Cyberpunk 2077 updates its PC requirements to add the equipment you need to run it at high resolutions and with ray tracing.
Cyberpunk 2077 updates its requirements on PC to dig into the different settings beyond the minimum and recommended. In addition, the Polish company details what equipment we need if we want to play it with ray tracing activated.
The main changes come hand in hand with memory: Cyberpunk 2077 needs at least 16 GB of memory to run ray tracing in between. In that case an RTX 2060 graphics card is recommended, while higher settings call for a next-gen model from NVIDIA.
Below we will detail the requirements added to those we already know. If you want to see the minimum and recommended, click here:
High Requirements
Resolution: 1440p
Graphics Settings: Ultra
Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
Memory: 12 GB
Graphics card: RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT
VRAM: 6GB
Hard Drive Space: 70 GB SSD
Ultra Requirements
Resolution: 2160p
Graphics Settings: Ultra
Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3600
Memory: 16GB
Graphics card: RTX 2080S or RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT
VRAM: 8GB
Hard Drive Space: 70 GB SSD
Minimum Ray Tracing Requirements
Resolution: 1080p
Graphics Settings: Medium Ray Trace
Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
Memory: 12 GB
Graphics card: RTX 2060
VRAM: 6GB
Hard disk space: 70 GB SSD
High Ray Tracing Requirements
Resolution: 1440p
Graphics Settings: Ultra Ray Trace
Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 3 3600
Memory: 16 GB
Graphics card: RTX 3070
VRAM: 8GB
Hard disk space: 70 GB SSD
Ultra Ray Tracing Requirements
Resolution: 2160p
Graphics Settings: Ultra Ray Trace
Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 3 3600
Memory: 16 GB
Graphics card: RTX 3080
VRAM: 10GB
Hard Drive Space: 70 GB SSD