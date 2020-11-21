Cyberpunk 2077 updates its PC requirements to add the equipment you need to run it at high resolutions and with ray tracing.

Cyberpunk 2077 updates its requirements on PC to dig into the different settings beyond the minimum and recommended. In addition, the Polish company details what equipment we need if we want to play it with ray tracing activated.

The main changes come hand in hand with memory: Cyberpunk 2077 needs at least 16 GB of memory to run ray tracing in between. In that case an RTX 2060 graphics card is recommended, while higher settings call for a next-gen model from NVIDIA.

Below we will detail the requirements added to those we already know. If you want to see the minimum and recommended, click here:

High Requirements

Resolution: 1440p

Graphics Settings: Ultra

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics card: RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT

VRAM: 6GB

Hard Drive Space: 70 GB SSD

Ultra Requirements

Resolution: 2160p

Graphics Settings: Ultra

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics card: RTX 2080S or RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT

VRAM: 8GB

Hard Drive Space: 70 GB SSD

Minimum Ray Tracing Requirements

Resolution: 1080p

Graphics Settings: Medium Ray Trace

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics card: RTX 2060

VRAM: 6GB

Hard disk space: 70 GB SSD

High Ray Tracing Requirements

Resolution: 1440p

Graphics Settings: Ultra Ray Trace

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 3 3600

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics card: RTX 3070

VRAM: 8GB

Hard disk space: 70 GB SSD

Ultra Ray Tracing Requirements

Resolution: 2160p

Graphics Settings: Ultra Ray Trace

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 3 3600

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics card: RTX 3080

VRAM: 10GB

Hard Drive Space: 70 GB SSD



