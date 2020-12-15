Cyberpunk 2077 update map revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has published a roadmap for the updates. Although the problems were tried to be solved by bringing hotfix to the game, which was released a week ago and caused the users to be disappointed, the eyes of the game lovers were turned into big updates.

Two major updates for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077, which many players have been waiting for a long time, has caused criticism for the errors it contains. It turned out that the game is not even optimized for Ryzen processors and that it is necessary to make minor adjustments to the exe file.

CDPR had such problems with the launch of Witcher 3, and over time it was able to fix these bugs and offer players a better working Witcher 3. Players believe CDPR will show the same dedication in Cyberpunk 2077. CDPR also announced the roadmap to meet this expectation. It is also clear when the game will be updated and what improvements will be made for Cyberpunk 2077.

The roadmap published by CD Projekt Red for Cyberpunk 2077:

December: An update will come until December 20.

December / January: There will be frequent updates as new improvements become available.

January: Patch 1, first major update.

February: Patch 2, second major update.

Next generation console updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021 (no exact date).



