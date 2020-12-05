Cyberpunk 2077 update is daunting!

The Cyberpunk 2077 day one patch is daunting with its alleged update size. Normally, games continue to be developed after copies are distributed, so when you purchase a physical version of the game, you cannot enter the game directly because there is a patch to the game. Sometimes these patch sizes can be small, but the same is not true for Cyberpunk 2077.

Players with the physical version of Cyberpunk 2077 await a 43.5 GB patch

An image that is claimed to be the first day patch of Cyberpunk 2077 and shows that this patch is 43.5 GB in size was shared on Twitter. According to GamesRadar +, YouTuber DreamcastGuy, who held a copy of the game before December 10, shared a screenshot on Twitter highlighting the size of the update. There is a 43.5 GB update in the screenshot. Fabian Mario Döhla, public relations manager at CD Projekt Red, responded to DreamcastGuy’s tweet and said that it was an update but is scheduled to air on the game’s release day.

He also explained, “This is an update but contains a fun change, not the first day patch.” Although it is not specified as the release day patch, after the release of the game, players who physically purchased Cyberpunk 2077 will have to download this patch. Players who already have the physical version of the game can download this patch.

The game requires at least 70 GB of storage space on the PC, but it is unclear how much space it will take on consoles. In August 2019, the European PlayStation Store claimed that Cyberpunk 2077 needed at least 80 GB of storage. CD Projekt Red did not comment on the game’s file size. It is a situation that will annoy many players, especially when we consider the quality of the internet infrastructure in our country.

For those curious Cyberpunk 2077 has a 43gb day one patch. pic.twitter.com/BKuWInTpJA — DreamcastGuy Is Reviewing Cyberpunk2077 (@DreamcastGuy) December 3, 2020



