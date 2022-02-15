Cyberpunk 2077, update 1.5: Patch Notes, Improvements, Changes…

Cyberpunk 2077: We tell you the highlights of Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.5. The patch notes are now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. Cyberpunk 2077 publishes update 1.5, which coincides with the release of native versions for new generation consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S are reinforced with graphic improvements dedicated to squeezing their hardware. However, the patch incorporates improvements and fixes for all platforms where it is available.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5: Highlights of Changes and Improvements

Exclusive improvements of the new generation

Added ray tracing on shadow local lighting.

Added two graphics modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X: Ray Tracing Mode and Performance Mode.

The Xbox Series S version does not have graphics modes. It defaults to 30fps with 1440p dynamic target resolution.

Adjusted HDR to achieve parity on all platforms.

Various visual quality improvements.

Added activity cards on PS5.

Spatial sound support for headsets with 3D support on PS5 and on TV speakers.

Implemented the use of adaptive triggers on the PS5 DualSense controller.

additional content

Introduced four additional apartments to rent.

Added the ability to customize your apartment.

Added the ability to customize your character in the apartment mirror.

New weapons and accessories.

city ​​improvements

Multiple fixes and improvements to NPCs in melee and ranged combat. Now they react better to your actions.

Companions will now support you more in combat.

Improvements to hit reaction and death animations.

NPCs on the street can engage you if you provoke them.

Skip time jumps now change the state of NPCs.

Driving

By holding the accelerator and brake you will be able to turn and modulate the position of the vehicle.

New braking system that allows for more consistent performance at all speeds.

Improved the behavior of the gearbox and the engine.

The bikes have been improved in general lines.

Adjusted the first person perspective of all vehicles that needed adjustments.

Improved behavior of traffic movement.

Added reaction to danger. If they see a nearby danger, their behavior will change and passengers can now die in a crash.

gameplay

Changes and adjustments to the economy, including increases in job rewards and open world activities.

Adjusted and improved clothing modifications.

The ‘easy’ difficulty mode is now a bit more challenging.

Two new stats added that replace Evasion: Mitigation Chance and Mitigation Strength.

