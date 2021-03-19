Cyberpunk 2077: update 1.2 will improve cars and police

CD Projekt Red has revealed new details about the Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 update, but has not yet provided a release date for the change package, which was delayed last month. According to the company, the patch will bring major improvements to the futuristic RPG, including improvements to cars and the police.

According to the developer, the update will improve the response of Night City law enforcement. Currently, the police have been very violent in the game, which has bothered some users.

When the player commits an infraction, even a small one, the forces of the law usually appear quickly and ready to shoot. CD Projekt Red said it is aware of the problem and, with the new update, the agents will not appear as close to the player.

In addition, update 1.2 will feature drones that will arrive at the crime scene before the thicker-skinned cops, giving the player time to prepare for combat.

Improved steering

The update will also feature improvements to the game’s cars. The company admitted that the experience of driving in Cyberpunk 2077 is not the best, especially in the PC version.

According to the company, the frame rate will be more stable inside the vehicle, which should improve the driving experience. The developer also said it made specific adjustments to some of the vehicles to improve handling even at lower framerates.