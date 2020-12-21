Cyberpunk 2077: update 1.05 improves performance

CD Projekt Red has released yet another update for Cyberpunk 2077 players, still intending to fix all the bugs and performance issues that have plagued the game since its launch. Hotfix 1.05 is now available for the console version, which is where title suffers most from problems, and PC.

You can perform the update on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S today to improve not only performance but game resolution on those platforms. Dozens of bugs were also fixed, including some related to gameplay, missions, visual problems and interface.

There were also improvements in technical issues specific to both PCs and consoles, which included setting the settings back to default after restarting the game on the Xbox, for example.

The update has already arrived for PC players, but it took a little longer to come. We know that the console version is the top priority at the moment, so it makes a lot of sense.

If you’re curious to find out exactly what has changed (and the list is quite long!), You can check the patch notes on the game’s official website. But you can also see the improvements for yourself in the video above, where ElAnalistaDeBits made a comparison of the previous patch and the current patch on Xbox consoles.

And you, are you enjoying seeing that CD Projekt Red is at least releasing these updates relatively quickly for consoles? Comment and tell us if in your experience you noticed any positive or negative difference in the game’s performance since the launch!



