Cyberpunk 2077: Unreleased DLC Mission Files Found in Patch 1.2

Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Title Update 1.2 includes a batch of files from unannounced bonus content. Dataminers findings.The recently released Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 includes unannounced DLC mission files. Dataminers have found a number of previously unpublished files with the name of “episode one” that would, if materialized, history missions. User romulus_is_here maintains that these references were not in the CD Projekt RED game prior to application of the patch in the making.

To find these files, which may be anticipating future Cyberpunk 2077 content plans, they have used the CP77 Tools tool. After unzipping those packages and browsing through them, you’ve come across anomalies in the way you divide the mission categories. The opinion of romulus_is_here, which does not necessarily have to conform to reality, is that we may be facing “the first great DLC in history” of the title.

CD Projekt, in its content roadmap for 2021, indicated that after the arrival of patch 1.2 we would have “free DLC” for Cyberpunk 2077. Soon we will have questions.

CD Projekt Revenues Soar in 2020; The Witcher 3 figures double

CD Projekt announced last Thursday its preliminary financial results for the year 2020 with historical revenue records. The Polish firm, responsible for licenses such as The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 in the field of video games, added to the digital chain GOG.com, has closed an extraordinary course worth 562 million dollars (470 million euros at the current exchange rate) thanks to sales of the futuristic open-world RPG.

The title sold millions of copies not only during its premiere, but during the previous months thanks to its marketing and reservation campaigns (8 million copies sold from reservations), before the scandal over its general condition on consoles and the consequent withdrawal. of the title of PS Store, a digital platform to which it has not yet returned.

We are talking about a figure four times higher than the data reported by CD Projekt in 2019 and more than two and a half times the revenue figures of the previous revenue record in 2015, when the world-famous The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt premiered. . The balance of income and expenses also leaves a panorama of records for CDP in terms of benefits with 303 million dollars (253 million euros); more than triple the year with higher net profits in its trajectory, also in 2015 with 89.8 million dollars (75.09 million euros). The studio hopes to sell its science fiction and open world title “for years.”

Cyberpunk 2077 can be purchased on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It is also playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 through backward compatibility; the next gen version will be free to buyers of the game in the previous generation, but it will be done on request for a few more months.