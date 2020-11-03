Cyberpunk 2077 touch to OnePlus 8T

Cyberpunk 2077-themed special version prepared for OnePlus 8T has become official. This particular phone seriously deviates from the standard OnePlus 8T at some points. The smartphone will be sold only in China in the first place. It will be necessary to pay 3999 yuan to own the device.

It is possible to see many touches reflecting the visual tone of Cyberpunk 2077 in the special production OnePlus 8T. In addition to the striking yellow lines, the Cyberpunk 2077 logo on the back panel draws attention. Especially the camera module is enlarged on the rear panel.

It is possible to see the effect of Cyberpunk 2077 in the software of the phone. First of all, the special OnePlus 8T, which comes with a specially prepared wallpaper, has two camera filters named “Night City” and “North California” (Northern California).

Most of the technical features are similar to the standard 8T. 120 Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 256 GB storage space, 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 4500 mAh battery are among the main technical features of the phone.

OnePlus had also released Avengers, Star Wars themed phones before Cyberpunk 2077-themed 8T. The company is also working with McLaren for custom-made phones.



